MIAMI (WSVN) - A special ceremony was held this weekend at a renowned Miami landmark.

Sunday marked the grand opening for the brand-new Vizcaya Café at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami City Commissioner Damian Pardo were on hand for the ribbon-cutting celebration.

The cafe is located inside the historic Superintendent’s House, features a cozy indoor space with wooden beams, as well as a relaxing patio surrounded by shade trees and a garden.

“We’re happy that we’re able to come back, open our farmers market to the community, still acknowledge the legacy of Vizcaya and keep those stories going,” said Pardo.

The cafe marks the first public access to the Superintendent’s House in decades.

