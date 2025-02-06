MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Eleven people graduated and joined the team of proud firefighters at the Miami Beach Fire Department.

The brand-new crew received their badges and certificates while surrounded by colleagues and loved ones during a ceremony held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Thursday morning.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner was on hand to honor these blaze-battling warriors.

“When you meet people, and they say, ‘What do you do,’ you can say, ‘I am a Miami Beach firefighter,” said Meiner during his speech. “When people are calling you, at their most vulnerable, when they need you to come help, you’re there.”

Their highly demanding, 12-week training included physical conditioning, fire suppression, rescue and medical procedures.

