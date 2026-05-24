PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The community came together to honor Goya’s 90-year legacy in Pinecrest.

At Saint Louis Covenant School, 250 students welcomed singer and songwriter Carlos Vives on Saturday afternoon.

It’s part of Goya’s sponsorship of the Tour Al Sol 2026, which Carlos later performed in concert.

Goya has donated one million pounds of food across the country with a mission to uplift and inspire the next generation through music.

The company also donated $50,000 to the Tras La Perla Foundation, supporting children, families, and cultural programs.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.