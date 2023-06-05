NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo has been suspended from his position, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

The suspension comes a week after DeFillipo was arrested on illegal voting charges following months of accusations that he no longer lived in the city where he served.

A complaint filed six months ago with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics & Public Trust accused DeFillipo of living in Davie, about 15 miles northwest of North Miami Beach and in a different county.

Authorities said DeFillipo did not update his address, and when he voted in three elections, he signed off on it, pretending to still live at a specific address in North Miami Beach.

As a result of the suspension, DeFillipo is prohibited from carrying out any official acts, duties, or functions of public office. Furthermore, he will not receive any pay or allowances and will no longer be entitled to any of the privileges associated with his position as North Miami Beach Mayor.

DeFillipo was first elected mayor in 2018. Before that, he served as a city commissioner since 2013.

