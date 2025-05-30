JUPITER, Florida (WSVN) —Governor Ron DeSantis advise Floridians to stock up and get ready for hurricane season.

“You just have to prepare and plan, that we are going to have impacts,” said DeSantis.

The governor held a news conference at a Home Depot in Jupiter Friday morning.

“We encourage, with hurricane season starting this weekend, we encourage all Florida residents and visitors to have a household plan that considers the needs of children, seniors and pets in the family in particular,” said DeSantis.

He said when getting supplies, the main focus is preparing seven days worth of food and other items. Those include supplies for babies, hygiene, pets, flashlights and back up power options.

