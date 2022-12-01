KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida to make a big announcement about efforts to keep Biscayne Bay clean.

On Tuesday, DeSantis said he’s committed to restoring Biscayne Bay and announced that $22.7 million will be distributed to do exactly that.

Most recently, Biscayne Bay has seen lots of fish killed.

The ecosystem here is threatened by pollution in different forms, so this money will help convert septic tanks into sewer, improve drainage and help with storm water infrastructure.

All this is to help minimize the negative impacts on the bay.

“These awards are going to help the areas located around Biscayne Bay, reduce the impacts, It’s a very big populous part of the state, and so there’s just naturally things you have to deal with, and of course it seems to be a place that more and more people want to come to, so being able to do some of the things we’re doing with this is going to have a lot of effects down stream and it’s going to make the bay better,” DeSantis said.

And while his announcement was being made, these projects will be happening throughout Miami-Dade.

Since becoming Florida’s governor, DeSantis has earmarked about $52 million into Biscayne Bay, including this announcement.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.