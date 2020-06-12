Gov. DeSantis to speak at University of Miami about spike in COVID-19 cases

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking at the University of Miami on Friday to give some announcements regarding the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

What announcements DeSantis will make are unknown, but he will likely face many questions about COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health has reported more than 70,000 cases of COVID-19 infections statewide. As of 11 a.m. Friday, Miami-Dade County has climbed up 20,872 confirmed cases, while Broward County has 8,589 cases.

An uptick of 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 was reported Friday — the biggest daily increase since the pandemic hit the state in March.

DeSantis spoke about the numbers Thursday.

“What New York had, that’s a spike,” he said. “So to say that there’s a spike, there’s never been a spike in Florida.”

“If you give the virus the opportunity to spread from one host to the next, it will,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

Some believe that the increase in COVID-19 cases is due to more people getting tested for it, while others believe that it’s a result of the state reopening too many businesses too soon.

Not only has Florida reopened nearly everything, but many people across the state have been participating in protests against police brutality, where social distancing isn’t always possible, following the death of George Floyd.

On top of this, President Donald Trump will be accepting the Republican nomination for president in Jacksonville, an event that will undoubtedly draw large crowds to the state of Florida.

