SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop where he signed several education bills that would support and empower Florida’s teachers.

On Tuesday morning, the Florida governor visited the True North Classical Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade to add new legislation aimed at recruiting and retaining teachers. DeSantis stated this legislative session was all about education.

Among the bills was a $1 billion salary increase for teachers, meaning thousands of dollars more in the pockets of deserving educators.

“That represents an increase of over a quarter of a billion dollars over last year’s record,” said DeSantis. “So that’s really significant and if you look just in the last five years, we provided from the state, over $3.3 billion to increase teacher salaries as well as add to bonuses.”

Another bill that was signed declared term limits for school board members to change from a 12-year term to eight years in office. The Teacher Bill of Rights was also passed and would empower educators to keep an orderly classroom without repercussions.

“If all they’re doing is following state law, then they’re protected and what happens is, you know, there are some times when maybe a school board or an administrator doesn’t like something that the state of Florida has done and they may not want their teachers to follow that. Well, that’s not the way this system works,” said Desantis.

Along with all the education bills passed, DeSantis signed legislation that would prohibit TikTok use on any district-owned devices and would allow teachers to regulate the use of cell phones in the classroom.

This comes as Gov. Desantis prepares for his run in the 2024 presidential election which is expected to be announced sometime this week.

