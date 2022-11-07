(WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole is set to make landfall in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 34 counties that are potentially in the storm’s path.

Residents and businesses in these counties are urged to make preparations and gather the necessary resources if Nicole gains strength.

“While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,” DeSantis said in a press release. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.”

The counties that are under a State of Emergency include the following:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

DeSoto

Duval

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

The Governor’s office also provided some steps residents should take in the event Subtropical Storm Nicole becomes stronger.

Make a Plan – Every household should have a disaster plan specific to the needs of their household, including consideration of children, pets and seniors. Every individual in the household should assist in developing the emergency plan and understand the plan. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Family-Plan for more information.

– Every household should have a disaster plan specific to the needs of their household, including consideration of children, pets and seniors. Every individual in the household should assist in developing the emergency plan and understand the plan. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Family-Plan for more information. Know Your Zone, Know Your Home – It’s important for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. It is also very important for residents to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This information will help residents better understand orders from local officials during a storm. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know for more information.

– It’s important for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. It is also very important for residents to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This information will help residents better understand orders from local officials during a storm. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know for more information. Have Multiple Ways to Receive Weather Alerts – Every household should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all directions from local officials. Residents are encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers.

– Every household should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all directions from local officials. Residents are encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers. Keep Gas Tanks Half Full – Residents should keep their vehicle’s gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure they have enough fuel to evacuate as soon as possible without worrying about long lines at gas stations and to avoid gas shortages prior to a storm. For Floridians with electric vehicles, it’s recommended that the battery be maintained between 50% – 80% capacity at all times, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle’s manual recommends. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/HalfwayFull for more information.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.