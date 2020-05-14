Gov. DeSantis gives green light for Miami-Dade, Broward to reopen

Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved Miami-Dade and Broward’s request to reopen.

The governor made the announcement during a press conference in Doral, Thursday.

“Today I have signed an executive order that grants the requests from both Miami-Dade and Broward to move them into phase one of the reopening for the State of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Both counties had been awaiting a response as they worked on guidelines for reopening as early as Monday.

Miami-Dade released a draft of its guidelines on Wednesday.

The draft provided rules and guidance for hotels, restaurants, retailers and personal grooming businesses.

Under Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s plan, restaurants would operate at no more than 50% capacity.

“On Monday, we will be ready to advance to the yellow stage of our new normal. This will include the limited openings of nonessential businesses and facilities such as restaurants, warehouses, manufacturing, office buildings and a specific list of small businesses,” said Gimenez. “I want to make it abundantly clear that we’re not talking about opening all businesses yet.”

Miami-Dade beaches, hotels, bars, nightclubs, concert venues and movie theaters would remain closed in the initial reopening phase.