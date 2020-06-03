Gov. DeSantis: Florida can move into Phase 2 on Friday; South Florida excluded

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his plans for the state to move into Phase 2 this week with the exception of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

DeSantis revealed the plans during a press conference at Universal Studios CityWalk, Wednesday afternoon.

I'm pleased to announce that the Original Phase 1 Florida counties (all except Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach) may enter Phase 2 effective Friday, June 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/dRF4TQp6d0 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 3, 2020

It includes allowing movie theaters, bars, nightclubs and concert venues to operate at 50% capacity.

Additionally, gymnasiums and stores will be allowed to expand their capacity.

The second phase applies to all Florida counties except those with the highest COVID-19 case count: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

“Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach may seek approval to enter Phase 2 with a written request from the county mayor,” a post by DeSantis read.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.