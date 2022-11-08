SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of gorilla brothers took a trip to the vet’s office at Zoo Miami.

Zoo officials on Tuesday said 29-year-old Barney and 33-year-old Shango had routine checkups that included X-rays and blood tests.

Veterinarians also examined the silverback lowland gorillas’ lungs and hearts.

Officials said the apes have been taking medication to help with early heart disease. Results show the meds are successfully managing their symptoms.

