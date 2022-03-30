MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida program helped some business-minded Miami-Dade students be better prepared for the real world.

Students at Miami Norland Senior High School who are part of the Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program were given the opportunity on Wednesday to learn how to shop sustainably while still looking fashionable on a budget.

This particular lesson came in the form of a private shopping experience at a Goodwill store in Miami.

Deco Drive stylist Elysze Held, the founder of Style Out of the City, gave personal styling and thrifting tips to the 30 students who took part.

7News cameras captured Held as she helped one of the students try on a jacket. It turned out to be a good fit.

“This is like an interview jacket. Oh, my God, this is made for you,” said Held.

The event wasn’t just a chance to snag some new outfits.

“When you fail, your brain actually changes, and it grows, because what happens is, you want to succeed,” said Lourdes De La Mata-Little, a spokesperson for Goodwill South Florida.

The girls also learned about female empowerment, women in business and being financially savvy.

The teens got advice on how to exude confidence, earn respect and break barriers as future businesswomen.

In the end, each participant was given $100 courtesy of Goodwill South Florida and Women of Tomorrow mentor Tara Solomon of the South Florida public relations firm TARA, Ink.

The Women of Tomorrow program mentors about 3,000 students at more than 115 schools annually.

The program also provides scholarships to upcoming high school graduates.

