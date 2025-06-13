MIAMI (WSVN) - In honor of Flag Day, Goodwill South Florida showed the work that goes into sewing the stars and stripes on hundreds of United States flags produced in South Florida.

The country’s symbols, the stars and stripes, are brought together on the country’s flag.

The CEO for Goodwill South Florida, David Landsberg, said hundreds of American flags are made daily for the U.S. military at their Miami headquarters.

“We make more than a million items for the Department of Defense and our military,” said Landsberg.

The warehouse, located in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, is one of the largest producers of U.S. flags in the country, including a special one given to fallen service members.

“One of those items is the U.S. interment flag, or that flag that military veterans have at their funeral,” said Landberg.

The U.S. interment flag is presented to the gold star families of deceased veterans.

More than 2.5 million veterans have been honored with these burial flags that were originally made at Goodwill South Florida since they began operations 30 years ago.

Employees who work on producing the flag stitch, cut and finish 500 of the interment flags daily to be prepared to be given to a grieving family.

“Our workers are aware of the importance of, first the U.S. flag, but more importantly, the U.S. interment flag. They make each flag, handmade, with great care,” said Landsberg.

Landsberg said more than 1,200 of Goodwill’s employees have a range of disabilities and are provided with the skills to help give back to their community.

“They’ve struggled in their own lives, and Goodwill has helped them find a path to employment,” said Landsberg.

Employees at that factory, like Othon Fajardo, said they make sure every flag that leaves the building is crafted to perfection.

“Cutting the reds on the flag, folding them, I love it. I’m glad, I’m proud to be here,” said Fajardo.

Landsberg said the attention to detail and care put into each flag adds a personal touch for each employee.

“They make it as if it was for a member of their own family,” said Landsberg.

American flags made in South Florida have reached across the world, including one that went to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in East Africa.

