MIAMI (WSVN) - Goodwill South Florida hosted a demonstration of cleaning drones.

The company provided a first-hand look at their new commercial cleaning solutions to highlight how drone technology can be used to clean the exterior of buildings, including high-rise windows and facades.

“Over the past eight months, brought everybody together, funding as well as being able to learn about the technology, hire the proper staff and establish this line of business as something that is credible and that can be relied on for the community,” said Jocelyne Moussavou with Goodwill Cleaning Solutions.

Officials said they will purchase a whole fleet of drones once demand grows.

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