MIAMI (WSVN) - Goodwill South Florida is helping students look stylish before classes start.

The company held a back-to-school event at its store in Miami, Thursday afternoon.

Students browsed a special showcase of one-of-a-kind, budget-friendly, donated outfits.

Parents like Vanessa Lissette Orta loved the opportunity to find affordable clothing options for their children.

“I come here every year, and I always buy stuff for them, and I buy clothes for me ’cause the style, I always like the style that they have,” said Orta. “I basically shop here almost every day, but more for them.”

To go along with those clothes, Goodwill also sells school supplies at lower prices.

