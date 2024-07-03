MIAMI (WSVN) - Goodwill employees in South Florida showcase their pride and process of sewing U.S. flags and military uniforms for fallen veterans.

It’s the season to be patriotic.

Fourth of July is a special day for barbecues, beaches and fireworks, but it’s also a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for independence.

The Goodwill Flag Center, located at Northwest 21st Street and 22nd Avenue is where U.S. flags and military uniforms for fallen veterans are produced.

Many of the employees at the site are some of the community’s most vulnerable but now have the opportunity to be a part of the American dream.

“We fill those jobs primarily with people that have disabilities or other barriers to work,” said David Landsberg, president and CEO of Goodwill South Florida.

Each of the employees taking part in threading a fabric of freedom — making sure every flag has 50 stars and 13 stripes — all with a sense of pride and reverence.

“It gives us a chance to show our appreciation,” said Terry Newmoenes, a sewing machine operator. “You’re talking about people who are sacrificing their lives to defend our freedoms in this country. You can’t help but to be in awe of those people.”

And they’re hitting all the right notes with the tune of celebration and honor as they work, thanks to the Spirit of Goodwill Band, which is filled with musicians with disabilities. Newmoenes is the band’s lead singer.

The quality of work on display comes thanks to these employees getting the chance to pave their own independence.

Around 80,000 flags are made at the site each year.

