MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With South Florida expecting good weather through Easter weekend, many people are expected to travel down to Florida to spend the holiday on the beach.

Large crowds were already seen spending Good Friday on the beach, with some taking the chance to get away from the cold.

Ana Nai, came down from Boston with family and friends to enjoy the warm weather

“It’s amazing; we love it in Miami. There’s nothing like Miami, South Beach especially,” she said. “Some family things, we met up with my best friend, and it’s been a few years since we’ve been here, so just enjoying time together.”

Many beachgoers, like Lucie, took advantage of the nice weather to spend time outside relaxing on the sand.

“We come here to enjoy the beach, meditate and, yeah, enjoy the sun and weather,” she said.

Despite the pleasant weather on Good Friday, some strong gusts forced lifeguard stations to raise red flags, warning beachgoers of rough, choppy water conditions, keeping many out of the water.

“Yeah, of course, it would be nice to jump in the ocean and swim, but it is what it is. We’re blessed, we enjoy what we have,” Lucie said.

While the choppy water kept many out of the ocean, some beachgoers found alternatives to enjoy the day, like one group of girls who opted to sunbathe instead.

“We’ve got to be careful, the waves out there look huge today,” one girl said.

“We’re just gonna tan a little bit,” another girl said.

“When the sun comes out more,” said another.

Others played volleyball on the sand to make the best of their day on the beach.

“It’s really good, if we knew how to play,” one man said.

“It’s tough for me, ’cause he used to play volleyball,” another player said.

The choppy waters didn’t deter one man, who was visiting from Ohio, from going for a swim.

“This is my first hour and a half in Miami,” he said before he got into the ocean.

He said that despite the rough waves, he still had a good time.

“It feels good. Yeah, it’s nice, it’s a good day for it,” he said.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.