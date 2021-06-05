MIAMI (WSVN) - Strangers jumped into action after a driver and two passengers were involved in a rollover crash in Miami’s busy Brickell section.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near Southwest 13th Street and South Miami Avenue, near the SLS building, just after 2 p.m., Saturday.

“They got … people out of there, all uninjured. Nobody was hurt,” said witness Bryan Colome.

Colome said he was working at the Infinity at Brickell building nearby at the time of the incident.

“I heard, like, a really bad bang,” he said.

Colome said he went outside, and that’s when he spotted the car flipped over and ran to it.

“I was about to jump in, but as you can see in the video, everybody was already putting in the work, everybody was helping,” he said.

The good Samaritans smashed windows and pried open doors in order to reach the people inside.

“Try the trunk, try the trunk!” one of them is heard saying in cellphone video.

“When they were all jumping in, it was good seeing everybody trying,” said Colome.

Thankfully, the witness said, everyone inside the car was OK.

Colome said he’s just thankful things didn’t turn out worse.

“I’m glad everybody is OK in that car,” he said. “That vehicle can be replaced. They can’t.”

As of late Saturday night, police have not provided further details about the crash.

