Good Samaritans help 2 hurt in SW Miami-Dade shooting that left 1 dead; suspect charged

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans raced to help a woman and an elderly man minutes after, police said, they were shot inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home during a domestic dispute that left a man dead and led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.

Ring doorbell video captured area resident Lisa Pelaez and her husband rendering aid to a 74-year-old man moments after he fled the home, in the area of Southwest 142nd Avenue and 294th Street, Saturday morning.

“He’s shooting up the house,” the man is heard saying in the video.

“He’s still there?” asked Pelaez.

“Yeah!” said the man.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Ruben Warren Williams ran away after shooting three of his family members. His cousin, identified as 27-year-old Carlton Tillman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said four children were in the home when the shots rang out.

“According to investigators, there was a verbal dispute inside of the residence that escalated and led to shots fired,” said MDPD detective Khristopher Welch.

“We were so scared,” said Pelaez.

Investigators said Williams’ grandfather had asked him not to smoke marijuana in the house, and that led to an argument.

Police said Williams became angry and opened fire, striking Tillman, his grandfather and his aunt.

Detectives said the suspect’s aunt and grandfather jumped from a second-floor window. The grandfather broke both his ankles, and even still, both he and the suspect’s aunt ran for help.

Pelaez, who lives two doors down, said the older victim headed to her home.

“The aunt, who jumped out of the second-story building, went this way, and the grandfather went this way to my house,” she said. “I opened the door immediately. He said, ‘I’ve been shot. My grandson shot me; he’s shooting everybody.'”

Pelaez said she immediately called 911 and tried to treat his wounds.

“My husband ran and grabbed a towel from our closet, he put the towel on his back, on the gunshot wound,” she said. “I ran in the house, and I grabbed a chair, and we sat him down on the chair. The grandfather said, ‘My legs broke, my legs broke,’ and I’m asking the grandfather, ‘Where’s the lady, where’s the lady?'”

Surveillance video captured Williams’ aunt as she limped to a nearby home.

“I picked her up, and I put her to the side of the house to try and hide her body,” said a resident at this home. “I didn’t know where the guy was at the time. In that short instant, the paramedics came, so they were able to take over.”

Police said Williams was arrested Saturday after he hopped into a woman’s car and forced her to drive for hours at gunpoint.

Investigators said the suspect also shot and killed a neighbor’s dog during the rampage.

Neighbors said they’re thankful for Williams’ quick capture.

“My friends and my family and I are so relieved, you do not understand,” said Pelaez.

“At the end of the day, that’s good. Hopefully the lady survives,” said the resident who helped Williams’ aunt.

Williams is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse and animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

As of Sunday night, police have not identified the surviving victims, who remain at Jackson South Medical Center. Their conditions are currently unknown.

