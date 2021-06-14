MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who sprang into action to help a 74-year-old woman with cancer who, police said, was being beaten by a would-be robber in Miami Beach said the disturbing incident, which led to the suspect’s arrest, left him shaken.

Vellon Modesto broke down in tears when asked what he saw unfold in broad daylight at the Lincoln Road Beach Walk on Sunday.

“She will never come back to the beach anymore. It’s not fair,” he said.

He’s talking about the victim in the attack, a cancer patient who, police said, was attacked by 46-year-old Eric Gospodarek.

“He was really tall,” said Modesto.

“[He stands] 6-feet-2, 190 pounds, attacks a helpless 74-year-old woman in broad daylight, 1 in the afternoon on a Sunday,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

But because of Modesto’s bravery, Gospodarek, is off the beach and behind bars.

Investigators said the woman was sitting on a concrete bench when the suspect attempted to take her bag. When she resisted, she was hit.

“Punches her three times,” said Rodriguez.

The blows knocked the victim into the bushes, investigators said.

“Good Samaritan jumped into action,” said Rodriguez.

Modesto flagged down a city employee cleaning the beach before Ocean Rescue and officers showed up.

“The first police officer arrived, and I pointed at the guy, I told gim, ‘This guy hit the lady three times,'” said Modesto.

The victim did not suffer serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Gospodarek appeared in bond court.

“Victim’s an elderly 74-year-old female, cancer patient, sitting on a concrete partition bench,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“She’s afraid to to press charges. I told her, ‘If you do, I will be your witness,'” said Modesto.

The good Samaritan, 69, said he is dealing with his own health issues from a recent surgery.

“I got a plate,” he said as he pointed to a scar in the back of his neck.

But he was well enough to have done the right thing, and with compassion, too.

“I hugged her. I hugged her [and I said], ‘Mami, you’re not by yourself,'” he said.

Authorities and court records say that Gospodarek has committed similar crimes in other states like Pennsylvania. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

