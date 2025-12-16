HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man is speaking out sharing his story days after, he said, he came to the rescue of a woman who was being attacked in an apartment building, leading to her assailant’s arrest.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Andy Plaza said he’s happy he took action to come to his neighbor’s aid.

“I’m glad I came outside, you know, to assess her, and I’m glad I followed my instincts,” he said.

According to Hialeah Police, the victim was sexually attacked at knifepoint inside the laundry room of the apartment complex located along West Okeechobee Road, Dec. 9.

The woman’s screams alerted Plaza, who immediately sprang into action.

Plaza’s instincts and quick actions saved his neighbor from a terrifying situation.

“It was around 2:30 in the morning, and I hear a scream; it came down from the laundry room, so I went to check it out,” he said.

The good Samaritan arrived to what was a brutal assault inside the laundry room.

“She was just pushed against it, and the guy was leaning behind her with her pants down,” said Plaza. “He had a knife close to her body.”

Plaza said the man took off running when he realized that he wasn’t alone.

Detectives used surveillance video from the area, and days later, were able to track down her attacker, whom they identified as 21-year-old Luis Rodas-Martinez.

“Through video surveillance, our detectives were able to find videos, still images of him, and work in the streets, were able to identify him,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

Rodas-Martinez was arrested and charged with attempted sexual battery and kidnapping with a weapon. He appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Monday.

“He’s using a knife to try and forcefully sexually batter the victim,” said Glazer as she read the police report.

Plaza said his neighbor was shaken but grateful and told him that his actions saved her.

“She wanted to thank my wife, you know, my mother-in-law, that I pretty much saved her life,” he said.

While Rodas-Martinez sits behind bars, police said they fear more victims who have not yet come forward could still be out there.

“As an abundance of caution, we are asking the community, take a look at him. If you feel that you’ve been a victim of this man, please contact detectives as soon as possible,” said Rodriguez.

If you or someone you know believes to be a victim of Rodas-Martinez, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

