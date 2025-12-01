MIAMI (WSVN) - A good Samaritan spoke with 7News after racing to the rescue of two people after their truck crashed through a tree and into a boat parked at a dock in Miami.

Surveillance video captured the City of Miami Waste Management truck running through a fence, knocking down a tree, before launching into a boat parked at a dock near the 1800 block of Northwest 24th Avenue around noon, Monday.

“We heard, like, an explosion,” said Maurico Flores, a witness.

Good Samaritan Rafael Valdez dove into the water to help the two women trapped inside the truck.

Cell phone video showed Valdez pulling each of them out of the truck’s window as the vehicle slowly began to sink.

“For me, he is the hero of the day,” said Flores.

Witnesses said the victims were not injured in the crash.

Valdez spoke with 7News about his quick thinking.

“I feel good that I got there in time,” he said in Spanish.

The boat suffered extensive damage after being struck by the vehicle.

“A car coming, jumped to my, go to my boat,” said Roberto Alarcon, the boat’s owner.

Alarcon said the driver lost control of the pickup when they smashed into his docked charter boat before splashing down into the water.

Alarcon’s boat was used for fishing tours and leisure trips. He said he will be filing an insurance claim for the damaged vessel soon.

Miami Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.