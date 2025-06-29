KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan jumped into action after a fire broke out in a boat off Key Biscayne.

Pictures shared by the U.S. Coast Guard show a massive plume of dark smoke coming from the vessel, Sunday morning.

Crews said the good Samaritan brought five people who were on board the boat to shore.

As the boaters found safety, crews were able to knock down the flames.

