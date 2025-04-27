HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan came to the rescue of two boaters off Haulover Beach.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the victims were thrown into the water off Northeast 171st Street, Saturday afternoon.

The good Samaritan came to the boaters’ aid. It’s unclear whether or not anyone was taken to the hospital.

The victims’ boat, which lacked an engaged engine kill switch, continued on its own and eventually beached itself without causing any injuries.

