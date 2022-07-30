NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan jumped into action and came to the rescue of a woman after he car burst into flames along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fiery crash happened on the northbound lanes near 95th Street, Saturday morning.

The good Samaritan smashed the window of the car that rolled over and was able to pull the victim out of the wreckage.

The patient was transported to the hospital, where she continues to recover.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fire were able to put out the fire when they arrived.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

