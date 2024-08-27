MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A family who owns a micro bully is not sure if their dog was rescued or stolen but wants him to be returned back home.

On Sunday, surveillance video captured a woman scooping up a 2-and-a-half-year-old micro bully named Tato at the corner of Northwest 47th Avenue and 186th Street in Miami Gardens.

The dog owner, Jo-Amir Kay Yay Hass, is deaf and communicated with 7News through his friend Bernardo Marte to discuss the incident.

“He is Tato and he is a micro bully,” said Marte. “Very calm, very happy, not aggressive at all.”

When the video starts, Tato is already in the woman’s red sedan but jumps out. The woman is seen retrieving Tato and placing him in her car. Tato’s sister, Nella, walked up to the woman but walked away, heading back home, a few houses down.

“That’s when she [Nella] didn’t want to go and then they came out and that’s when she [the woman] hopped in the car and drove off,” said Marte.

Still photos, obtained from surveillance video, show the red sedan driving off.

Marte said Hass’ door to his home had been accidentally left open and the dogs got out. Nella came back but Tato did not.

“They [Hass family] realized that of the one of the dogs was missing and the other dog was right here but looked scared and worried,” said Marte.

Hass is a husband and a dad, and said the whole family, while thankful they still have Nella, is hoping the woman had good intentions.

“It could have been she saw that and she see there was no owners with the puppies and picked up them up because of them going out to the street,” said Marte.

Whatever the scenario, they hope she will simply bring Tato back or take him somewhere safe so he can come home.

“They haven’t slept at all, they’ve been with him since he was born, two and a half years already, and it hurts. He’s been with them since they were born. So he really misses him and wishes he will be able to come back soon,” said Marte.

Hass and his family have filed a police report with Miami Garden Police Department.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.