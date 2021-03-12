Good Samaritan honored, reunited with woman he rescued after West Miami-Dade crash

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who put his first responder training skills to the test after he witnessed a crash in West Miami-Dade has reunited with the woman he helped save.

7News cameras captured Jorge Rodriguez as he walked toward Alba Alonso, who was seated in a wheelchair at a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue station in Doral, Friday.

Through the bandanna covering his face, Rodriguez kissed the top of Alonso’s head and held her.

“He didn’t know me. He just did the human and beautiful thing, which was to help me,” said Alonso as she fought back tears.

It had been nearly four months since the two of them, once strangers, last saw each other.

“I love him, in a way, and I can love other humans on this Earth because he saved my life,” said Alonso.

On Nov. 21, Alonso had stopped at a light near Southwest 122nd Avenue and Eighth Street. She stepped out to retrieve something from her trunk when, investigators said, an alleged drunk driver slammed into her.

Rodriguez, who was staying nearby, saw what had happened and rushed over. He took off the driver’s shirt and turned it into a makeshift tourniquet, then tied it around Alonso’s leg to stop her bleeding.

During a ceremony held in Rodriguez’s honor, the medical staff at Kendall Regional Medical Center that cared for Alonso and MDFR firefighters who rendered aid got the chance to see her again.

Dr. Michael L. Renda, a critical care specialist, said the good Samaritan’s swift actions were crucial.

“Alba’s life will never be the same, but she is alive today due to the courageous and selfless decisions made by Mr. Jorge Rodriguez,” said Renda.

“It’s overwhelming, but it just shows the support that I’ve had until this point,” said Alonso.

MDFR gave Rodriguez a “Trauma Hero” medal for his brave actions on that November night.

“Now I’m feeling good, really, really pretty good,” he said, “because I see that she come back, and she’s here, together, everybody. That’s very important to me.”

“I’m just very happy and blessed to be here,” said Alonso.

Rodriguez was a lifeguard in Cuba and in Miami-Dade County. His advice to others faced with a similar situation is to not just sit by and step in.

