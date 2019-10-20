Good Samaritan helps rescue 3 trapped in burning SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan came to the rescue of residents in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after a fire broke out and trapped them inside their home.

The blaze happened in the area of Southwest 296th Street and 152nd Avenue, near the Homestead-Miami Speedway, early Sunday morning.

The good Samaritan, who identified himself as Large, said he was driving home when he spotted flames engulfing a home.

“Just happened to notice it. I had to stop and help,” he said.

Large then jumped into action, but he soon discovered the residents were not able to get out

“I stopped, jumped out, called 911, and then I realized, I heard them trying to break the windows,” he said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded soon after to find flames and smoke engulfing the front of the home. They helped Large and the residents while putting out the fire.

“They were having some issues getting out through that window. We just kinda coached them out,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Alejandro Ramon.

Large said he jumped in and helped two of the residents climb out of a broken window.

“They were already breaking the window, and I grabbed a brick,” said Large. “I broke it through one of the windows, and then I helped pull the pane off.”

Officials said the third victim escaped on his own after he jumped through a back window.

Crews swiftly put out the fire as paramedics arrived at the scene.

Large said he doesn’t think of himself as a hero. He’s just happy to have been in the right place, at the right time.

“My main concern was, ‘I hope no one was in there,’ and sure enough, there were people in there. Thank God they’re safe,” he said.

The people living in the home have been displaced.

Officials have ruled out arson as the cause of the fire, as they continue to investigate.

