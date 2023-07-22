MIAMI (WSVN) - A good Samaritan jumped into action to protect a store employee and stop a suspected shoplifter.

Peter Walker said he saw the employee being attacked by the assailant, who was asked to leave the store on Biscayne Boulevard and 48th Street, Saturday afternoon.

The customer said he took action in order to help the victim.

“The guy was acting erratic in the store, he hit one of the ladies, so I ran out and tackled him,” said Walker. “He was trying to get away, so I held him down long enough for the cops to get here.”

City of Miami Police units quickly responded and arrested the suspect.

The CVS employee appeared to be OK.

