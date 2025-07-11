NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan is speaking out on the rough takedown of an alleged attacker at a park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Mike Santiegue said he spotted 18-year-old Antwan Johnson and with no hesitation ran after him to make a citizen’s arrest.

“I see a commotion on my way to the bathroom, and I hear a lady scream out, ‘Stop this guy. He just raped this girl.’ We lock eyes, I chase him across 22nd Avenue,” said Santiegue.

In mere seconds, Santiegue was joined by other members of the community in taking down Johnson, who is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the bathroom stall at Gwen Cherry Park on Tuesday.

“Another guy on an electric scooter, he comes up. He asked me which way he’s going to go. We see the guy and trap [him] in the backyard until the police came,” said Santiegue.

Video circulating on social media shows the furious mob of parents and community members taking part in the takedown of Johnson, as deputies join the crowd and take him into custody.

According to the arrest report, following the crime, Johnson headed east but didn’t get far, as “citizens at the park chased after the defendant and detained him until police arrived.”

And that’s exactly what Santiegue said occurred.

“Just justice, and whatever it is that needs to be done to keep the community safe,” he said.

Soon after, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies took Johnson into custody.

7News learned the heinous crime occurred during the young girl’s bathroom break at summer camp.

According to investigators, Johnson told her to go into the ladies’ bathroom to get toilet paper because there was no toilet paper in the men’s restroom.

That’s when, according to the arrest report, Johnson struck. He “followed her into the bathroom, grabbed her, and moved her from the sink area to the last stall in the bathroom. The defendant covered the victim’s mouth (causing a cut on the victim’s lip which made her bleed), choked her.”

During the ordeal, a witness entered the restroom, prompting Johnson to flee as the woman yelled for help.

Santiegue said the whole community played an integral role in getting Johnson behind bars.

“Everyone played a big role, and that’s what we’re here for,” he said.

As of late Thursday night, Johnson remains behind bars without bond. He faces multiple charges, including one count of sexual battery on a minor by an adult, one count of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment of a child under age 13.

Santiegue told 7News he is just thankful they were able to catch the accused and bring some relief to the community and the victim’s family.

“Everyone would have been in a frenzy or in a hysteria, like coming back to the park would have been not possible for some young ladies or moms who were probably in fear of coming back to the park because this guy went uncaught,” he said.

Santiegue added his actions weren’t heroic, they were just the right thing to do.

“Protect the vulnerable, that’s the biggest message,” he said.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien wrote in a social media post on Thursday that her heart is shattered by the senseless violence and said she is reviewing park safety and protocols.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.