NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan is speaking out after almost being hit by a capsized boat that sent five people to the hospital in North Miami Beach Saturday night.

Cellphone video recorded by a resident shows a speeding vessel swerving around another boat before losing control, flipping into the air and crashing into a docked vessel.

“Are you OK?” a person could be heard shouting in the cellphone video to the eight people sent into the water following the crash.

Shane Zamani spoke with 7News saying he was nearly struck by the boat when it crashed.

“If they would’ve kept coming straight, I would not be here giving you this interview right now,” he said.

“Oh my god,” Zamani could be heard on video as he saw the vessel swerve around another boat before crashing into a docked boat and overturning.

Zamani was with his family aboard the boat that was narrowly missed when eight people, three of whom were children, were tossed into the water as the boat went airborne after colliding with the docked vessel.

“I was absolutely in shock. I couldn’t believe what was happening,” he said.

After witnessing the crash, his first instinct was to dive in to help the people in the water.

“When I went under the boat, I came up on an air pocket and there was a mom holding her two kids there,” he said. “I’m like, ‘OK, hold your breath,’ so we went under, we came up, someone grabbed her for me, took her to our boat, went back down, got her son.”

Other good Samaritans also jumped into action.

“I put on my scuba gear, went out on the jet ski,” Bram Fiebelkorn said. “We were just lucky to be here to lend a hand.”

They managed to rescue all eight passengers from the overturned vessel.

“I got into that air pocket, it was a shock, I was like, ‘wow, this is real, there’s really someone trapped in here,'” Zamani said.

Five people remain in the hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating what caused the driver of that boat to lose control.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.