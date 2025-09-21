MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people inside a car were caught on camera taking a dog in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, and hours after the pet’s heartbroken owners pleaded for these individuals to have a change of heart, they said their precious pet is back home.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Regla Guillama and Danayah Reyes were distraught. They hoped someone would do the right thing and bring back their goldendoodle Chance.

“I can’t even eat, sleep, eat. I can’t even go to my room. I’ve been sleeping in this cormer [near] the window, just looking out the window,” said Guillama. “We don’t want anyone to get in trouble or anything. We just want our dog back.”

Chance’s owners said he got loose on Thursday and has not been seen since.

Guillama and Reyes said they searched for their dog around the neighborhood and couldn’t find him. Then they found a neighbor’s surveillance video that captures that happened.

“I’m very angry. I’m also devastated that I wasn’t there to protect my dog, and he’s everything to me,” said Reyes.

The surveillance video shows someone grabbing Chance a few doors down from his home along Northwest 35th Street, near 33rd Avenue.

They didn’t even give him time to even come back home. As soon as he came out, they took him,” said Reyes.

The person who took Chance then drove away in what appears to be a dark gray Infiniti sedan.

“We’ve been posting him on every app that has to do with lost pets, and he don’t come up and nothing,” said Guillama.

But late Sunday night, Chance’s owners confirmed their dog was returned by the very people who were seen picking him up from the street. They did not provide further details.

