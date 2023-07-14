COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after he was brutally beaten in Coconut Grove, a man is home from the hospital, but as his body continues to recover from the hateful attack, his psychological and emotional wounds may take longer to heal.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Gregory Breidenbach described his injuries from the attack after he spent several days in the hospital.

“I’ve got plates all through my face,” he said.

Breidenbach needed extensive surgery, including facial reconstruction, after, he said, people jumped him, early Saturday morning.

The not knowing has been the toughest part for him.

“Was it my fault that something happened to me? Was I too flamboyant? Was I too happy?” he said. “And then you think, ‘No, that’s not it, that’s not it, it’s just that there’s bad people out there.'”

Breidenbach said he was targeted while he walking home, just after midnight.

The victim said two men punched and kicked him over and over again while they called him an offensive slur for a gay man.

“I want people to know that there’s crime out there, but just be cognizant of – awareness of your surroundings,” said Breidenbach.

On Friday, he was surrounded by the people who continue to show him love and support, including his friends Stephanie Kepley and Carol White.

“Thank God he is home. God has blessed Greg. Thank God he’s home,” said Kepley.

“Greg’s a fighter, and love conquers all, love is stronger than hate,” said White, “and there’s so much love in this room right now, so much love for Greg, that I know we’re going to win.”

Breidenbach and White both sit on the board of the Coconut Grove Women’s Club.

In addition to an ongoing City of Miami Police investigation, White said, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is also looking into the attack.

“She assures us that this is not going to go unanswered, that she’s working very closely with law enforcement,” said White, “and we’re not going to stop until we find out and bring whoever it is to justice.”

As for Breidenbach, he said the attack has given him a new purpose in life: to try to help others.

“I truly believe God left me there for a reason,” he said. “He didn’t take me because I’ve got work to do, and it’s to save the next person.”

Breidenbach has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses. In just one day, they’ve raised over $7,200. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this attack or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

