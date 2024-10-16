MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bird is free to fly once again, weeks after it was found tangled and in trouble.

7News captured the moment the heron flew away from the pier behind the Wilkinsons’ Miami Beach home after he was treated at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station.

“It’s like a happy ending,” said homeowner Suzanne Wilkinson. “I’m glad that he’s better and able to fly.”

“For him, [the bird] has a long road. He was really feisty with us,” said Amanda Burke, a wildlife rehabilitator at the seabird station in Miami

The heron was found with a damaged wing in the Wilkinson family’s backyard earlier this month, and thankfully, someone knew exactly how to help.

Wilkinson said she noticed the white heron in distress back on Oct. 3.

“This beautiful big bird showed up in our backyard, tangled up in fishing wire, injured and screaming for help,” she said.

After getting a closer look, Wilkinson noticed the heron was tangled up with a fishing line, which was hooked to a fish, and the hook was in the bird’s wing.

Wilkinson said she called her son, Morgan Wilkinson-Leon, who sprang into action.

“I was panicked, my son was calm, thank God,” said Wilkinson.

“I just looked up, like, what to do if you find an injured animal in your yard,” said Wilkinson-Leon.

“[I found the bird] right here, right outside this sliding glass door,” said Wilkinson.

Enter Burke, who showed up at the Wilkinsons’ home after Wilkinson-Leon called the seabird station.

“Once I saw him, his wing was dangling a little bit, and I knew we were going to have to bring him in for treatment,” she said.

The heron underwent surgery — three different surgeries — at the station. Veterinarians closed up the hole left by the hook.

On Wednesday, almost two weeks after the heron was found, the seabird station released the heron, whom they named Spicy.

“Go, Spicy, go!” said Burke.

When asked why they selected the colorful name, Wilkinson replied, “The people at Pelican Harbor said they call the birds that when they’re feisty.”

And Spicy the feisty heron was set free, right where his difficult journey began, from the Wilkinsons’ backyard.

“Nice story with a good ending,” said Burke.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.