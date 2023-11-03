CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami welcomed music enthusiasts with open arms, including Miami music royalty, as it unveiled the Knight Center for Music Innovation.

The Frost School of Music’s latest addition is a groundbreaking 25,000-square-foot facility dedicated to merging the worlds of performance and technology. It promises to revolutionize the music education landscape, allowing students to explore the sound of music like never before.

Thursday’s grand opening gala, attended by an array of UM alumni, was graced by none other than the legendary Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, Gloria Estefan, who emceed the event.

“Well, first of all, Frost School of Music is one of the top 10 music schools in the nation, and this new center is a great opportunity to do acoustic music with the wallcast and the windowcast,” she said. “It just broadens the possibilities here on campus.”

The Knight Center for Music Innovation is designed to facilitate innovation and collaboration. It features cutting-edge facilities, including a 200-seat recital hall, where several Frost School alumni performed during the grand opening, kicking off a week-long series of music programs.

