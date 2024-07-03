DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Beryl sweeps across the Caribbean and disrupts travel, South Florida is gearing up to send supplies to storm victims.

Many people from the islands in Beryl’s path were able fly to South Florida before the storm hit, but many more people experienced cancelled flights and are now left to pick up the pieces of the storm’s destruction.

Destroyed buildings and debris in the streets are what is left in some parts of the Windward Islands as Hurricane Beryl continues to make its mark.

In South Florida, volunteers with the Global Empowerment Mission packed up supplies to send much-needed relief to the islands impacted by the hurricane. The nonprofit organization sends food and aid to communities in need.

“This hasn’t been seen in history at this level in June, July,” said Michael Capponi, the president of GEM.

This record-setting storm has sent shock waves through communities, even hitting some here in South Florida.

Among those volunteering with GEM is Sonia Harris, whose family has been impacted by the Category 4 storm.

“I’m from Barbados. I’m here volunteering because they’re sending aid to Barbados to help the people. My mom just turned 89 years old, and she lost her home after 57 years,” she said.

Hurricane Beryl hit too close to home for Harris, and that’s why she chose to volunteer at GEM.

“We have teams everywhere working very hard, and we are amassing supplies to be able to send to multiple different locations, all throughout the Caribbean and Central America,” said Capponi.

On Monday, volunteers worked hard to pack boxes with toothbrushes, socks and many other essentials.

“Plus they need a couple more stuff like milk and dry cereal and different things like that,” said Harris.

Goods going out won’t stop there. Marlon Hill with the group South Florida Caribbean Strong is encouraging others to volunteer and help the efforts.

“Here in Miami we know what a hurricane is all about. It’s time for us to support each other,” he said.

If you are interested in volunteering for GEM, click here. For South Florida Caribbean Strong, click here.

