MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida philanthropist and his organization have sent support to residents of Kentucky that have been affected after a tornado ripped through the state.

7News cameras on captured volunteers of the disaster relief nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission in Miami as they packed and sorted supplies that were shipped out Saturday afternoon.

Michael Capponi, the organization’s founder, sent a message to the thousands of people who are now hurting.

“Hang in there. There’s always hope, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “Sometimes things happen to us, and they become great lessons in life much later on.”

More than $425,000 worth of supplies are on their way.

