CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A glider carrying two people crash-landed in a lake at the Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club in Coral Gables, prompting a swift response from first responders.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, around 9:30 a.m. when Coral Gables Police received an emergency call regarding the incident on the golf course.

“Upon their arrival, there was a male and a female. One of them, the female, had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital,” said Sgt. Alejandro Escobar of the Coral Gables Police Department.

Moments after the fire rescue team arrived, cell phone footage sent to 7News captured the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft involved in the incident was a homebuilt Edge-X glider, which is a motorized two-seater aircraft. The glider encountered a serious problem while in flight, leading to the crash landing.

“From my understanding, there was some kind of mechanical trouble with the aircraft and it went down,” said Escobar.

Currently, the glider remains partially submerged in the lake and is in poor condition. Remarkably, both occupants of the glider escaped with only minor bumps and bruises, along with a survival story.

“From what I understand, they are lucky,” said Escobar. “He was able to find a nice area to land which was the golf course. He was able to walk away from it so, yes, they are very lucky.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation to determine the cause of the crash landing.

The Coral Gables Police have not disclosed the identities of the victims, only revealing that both individuals are approximately 50 years old.

The glider is still located in the middle of the golf course, awaiting further investigation.

