NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department teamed up with several other South Florida organizations to feed a need, two days before Thanksgiving.

7News cameras captured long lines of people and vehicles at Gwen Cherry Park, located at 7090 NW 22nd Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade, just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Corrections organized the food distribution alongside sponsors like SouthPromo.com, Tax Me Corp., Demesmin & Dover Law Firm and BLACC/AHF.

“We’re doing what we love to do: We’re giving out a whole bunch of love,” said Miami-Dade Corrections Director Sherea Green, “and as you look around, you see all of out staff, we’re here, we’re celebrating, and we’re giving back.”

Aming those in attendance at the event, called Blessing on the Block, was Trina, a rapper who was born and raised in Miami.

The event drew so many people that the line of people stretched around the block.

“It’s the community where I was born and raised, so it’s great to come back with my team to celebrate, to give back, to show love,” said Green. “We’re doing the heart of things here today.”

Participants received a turkey, groceries and other essential items on a first-come, first-served basis.Organizers said they expect the event to feed about 800 families.

“Oh, my God, I’m feeling very good today,” said a driver who picked up food for his loved ones. “When it comes to rent prices and the prices of food and everything, it’s very overwhelming.”

“My God, I wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving without this program, let me tell you,” said a man, “’cause Social Security, retirement, you know, money doesn’t go as far as it used to.”

