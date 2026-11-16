MIAMI (WSVN) - Runners sprinted to support Give Miami in a 5K race through the streets of Downtown on Sunday.

More than 4,000 people showed up to mark the beginning of a week-long celebration of giving by The Miami Foundation, donating to non-profit organizations that have impacted the community.

“To see so many people out with their teams, with their friends, with their families, with their neighbors championing the causes they care about side by side,” The Miami Foundation CEO Rebecca Fishman Lipsey said. “It’s really, it’s so beautiful to see everybody out like that together.”

Festival goers were also able to get a free concert from Miami’s Flo Rida.

The fundraiser is the nation’s largest single-city movement.

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