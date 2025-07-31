MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The two young girls killed in a tragic sailboat crash in Biscayne Bay died of accidental drowning, the Miami-Dade County medical examiner’s office said Thursday.

The victims were identified as 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich of Argentina and 13-year-old Erin Ko, a Chilean national who had recently moved to the United States, officials said.

Both were participating in a youth sailing lesson through the Miami Yacht Club on Monday when their small sailboat collided with a barge near Hibiscus Island.

Ko, who formerly attended San Pedro Nolasco School in Santiago, Chile, was remembered by her school community as “well-rounded, approachable, empathetic” and a strong student active in volleyball and the trapeze and fabric workshop.

Yankelevich, the youngest daughter of a family well-known in Argentina’s entertainment industry, was previously identified by relatives and Argentine media.

The crash, which left two other children injured, has rattled the South Florida and international sailing communities.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said all of the children were wearing life jackets at the time of the collision. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities examining both vessels, interviewing witnesses, and awaiting toxicology results.

One of the hospitalized children, 7-year-old Calena Gruber, was released after receiving stitches and treatment for minor injuries, according to a family social media post. An 11-year-old girl, identified by a Bal Harbour synagogue as Arielle Itke Bas Rivka Aliza, remains in critical condition.

The Miami Yacht Club’s youth sailing program has been suspended as the Coast Guard works to determine how the deadly crash occurred. Officials said the investigation could take several months.

