MIAMI (WSVN) - The largest girl-led entrepreneurial business in the world is kicking off its annual cookie sales season.

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 14, continuing through Feb. 26, in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Money from the sales of The Girl Scout Cookie Program stays local to support individual Girl Scouts to meet their goals.

“All purchases of beloved Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Lemon-Ups™, and other Girl Scout Cookie favorites are an investment in girl leadership in our community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, money management, business ethics, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role,” Girl Scouts said in a news release.

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida Troops will host cookie booths at Publix, Milam’s Markets and a variety of other locations. Through the Digital Cookie platform, girls can also offer customers online orders.

The 2022-23, Girl Scout year will mark Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida’s 100th anniversary and the 88th cookie sales season.

“Cookie sales fuel our Girls’ dreams and fine tune important business and communication skills,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida. “With the celebration of our council’s 100th year, we can’t think of a better time to support these future leaders and enjoy these delicious, iconic treats.”

To find available cookies, click here.

