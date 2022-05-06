SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Girl Scout troop said thank you to Sunny Isles Beach Ocean Rescue members by delivering some sweet treats.

Troop members on Thursday came to the city’s Government Center with cookies and other goodies.

The Girl Scouts said their gesture was a way to show the team that they appreciate all they do for the Sunny Isles Beach community.

