Girl riding ATV airlifted after crash in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a girl to the hospital after she was involved in a crash while riding on an all-terrain vehicle in Homestead.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near North Krome Avenue and Northwest Eighth Street, Friday morning.

Police said the child was riding with an adult when she fell off the ATV and suffered some road rash.

Paramedics transported her to Kendall Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

