MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s Mayor mayor was honored by a South Florida organization that empowers girls during a weekend celebration.

Girl Power Rocks hosted its Brunch and Swing Weekend with fun and golf, Sunday.

Supporters gathered for an annual brunch, which had been on hiatus due to the pandemic.

Attendees were treated to food and music at the Beth David Congregation in Miami.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attended, as she was honored with the Girl Power Rocks Trailblazer Award.

Monday kicks off the organization’s first-ever golf tournament at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

