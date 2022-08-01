SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a juvenile girl to the hospital following a shooting in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood several blocks away from the apartment complex where, police said, four teenagers came under fire.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the most recent shooting near Southwest 231st Lane and 113th Place, just after midnight, Sunday.

A surveillance camera captured the moment bullets went flying.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to a local trauma unit with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The shooting comes less than 48 hours after, police said, four teens between the ages of 13 and 15 were shot in the Cutler Manor Apartments in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 108th Court.

The shooting locations are about three minutes away from each other, but detectives have not specified whether or not the shootings are related.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

