MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a subject who, they said, attempted to abduct a girl while she was heading to school.

According to authorities, the girl was making her way to Jose de Diego Middle School on Tuesday morning when someone attempted to abduct her.

Officials for the school confirmed she was a student at the school but that the incident did not occur on campus.

The incident was reported to police a short time later.

7News cameras were rolling when officers came to the school to speak with the victim.

Parent Shaquail McKinnon said she was alarmed to hear about the incident, noting that several students that attend the school normally walk to campus.

“It’s really sad that that stuff happens because parents, they have to – a lot of parents have to work, they can’t come and bring they kids to school, but at the same time, we just truly have to trust God,” she said.

It’s not yet clear where exactly the attempted abduction occurred. They have not released a description for the subhect, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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