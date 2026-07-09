NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a girl to the hospital after she fell from the third floor of an apartment building in North Miami Beach.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the incident at a complex along the 2100 block of Northeast 169th Street, just before 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The initial call came as a 7-year-old falling from an apartment building, but police have not confirmed the victim’s age.

Witnesses said the girl fell onto the grass. Cellphone video captures the victim surrounded by several people tryng to render aid as they waited for first responders.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene shortly after and called air rescue. The helicopter landed at a nearby park a short time later.

Paramedics brought the patient to the park, and from there, the child was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood for treatment.

Police said the child was awake and alert during transport.

Back at the apartment complex, police officers were seen coming out of a doorway with several people and heading to an area on the ground by a pink tarp.

Police said no foul play is suspected. They have not provided further details about the incident, including the girl’s condition, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.