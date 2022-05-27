MIAMI (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl who was arrested after, officials said, she attacked the assistant principal and a counselor at an elementary school in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood appeared in children’s court.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed one of their students was taken into custody after what they called a physical fight that happened on Thursday at Riverside Elementary School.

The accused teen faced Judge Angélica Zayas at Miami-Dade County Children’s Court on Friday.

“Based upon an independent review of the arrest affidavit, I do find probable cause,” said Zayas.

According to the arrest affidavit, the assistant principal and counselor went to the cafeteria to break up a fight between two students. When they tried separating them, investigators said, the 13-year-old girl hit both of them on purpose.

The report states that when she was in the main office, the teen was acting out and yelling.

“The state has not yet filed charges. We will come back to hear the state’s announcements as to what charges, if any, will be filed,” said Zayas.​

​In court, Zayas told the teen that charges have not been filed yet.

“What this means is that you do not have to be here on June 3rd,” said Zayas. “We’ll come back. Your lawyer will be here, and if the state decides to file charges, your lawyer will let you know that, but you need to maintain good contact with your lawyer.”

Zayas ordered a no harmful contact order. In this case, the teen is allowed some contact, but the judge said she can’t be verbally or physically aggressive toward the victims.

The teen is currently in home detention, with some exceptions that allow her to leave.

